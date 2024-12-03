Six senior percussionists from West Clermont High School traveled to Indianapolis for the Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC). This group represented the State of Ohio as one of twenty high school ensembles to perform in the Concert Chamber Ensemble Competition on Nov. 15. The student-led performance of Ivan Trevino’s “Catching Shadows” required a combination of mallet instruments, cymbals, crotales, which are small, metal disks played with hard mallets, and cajons, which are box-shaped percussion instruments played by slapping with the hands and fingers.

Under the direction of Ryan Reed, these musicians have had the opportunity to play almost forty different instruments. These seniors have learned over fifty concert and percussion ensemble pieces prior to the start of this school year (grades 6-11). That number doesn’t include the music learned for four marching band shows, four Winter Percussion shows, various Honor Band auditions, Solo & Ensemble contests, or pep tunes.

Auditions for the West Clermont High School Winter Percussion Ensembles took place on Nov. 21. Rehearsals were set to begin when students returned to school following Thanksgiving Break. The ensembles will compete in the Mid East Performance Association (MEPA) and Winter Guard International (WGI) circuits this season.

West Clermont High School is located at 4101 Bach Buxton Road in Batavia and is part of the West Clermont Local School District. To contact the band for performances, make a donation, or become a sponsor, please contact booster.president@wcwolvesband.com.