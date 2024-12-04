The Milford Eagles girls cross country team shined this season, qualifying for state, as a team, for the first time in program history. One of their leaders was sophomore Elle Campbell, who finished in 19th place at the state meet, the highest finish in program history. She is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: What was it like qualifying for the state meet as a team? Did it feel like all the hard work you girls put in had paid off?

A: Our main goal for the season was to qualify for state as a team, and accomplishing it made us all feel proud of our hard training throughout the season. We had a very successful preseason, but performing well at our regional meet showed our work paid off, especially since it is a difficult course with high stakes.

Q: How did you get in the zone and perform so well at the state meet?

A: What I did to perform well at the state meet was not put too much pressure on myself. I learned from last season that I wouldn’t do as well if I stressed a lot before a meet. With it being our team’s first time at state, we wanted to have fun, and it ended up allowing us to exceed our expectations.

Q: What does it mean to you that you hold the best time in Milford program history at the state meet? Has it set in yet?

A: It is an honor to see my name at the top of the list, along with multiple of my teammates making their way onto the Milford top-ten list as well. I hope that I will improve on my time in the future and set the bar for what the Milford Cross Country can be.

Q: How can your team carry the momentum of this success into next season?

A: To carry our momentum into the next season, our team will make a new list of goals, since they seemed to work out well this year. Most importantly though we will do our best to stay healthy and focused throughout the offseason.