I’ve never been the biggest fan of Aaron Rodgers, I just don’t find him all that likable.

With that being said, I’ve always hated to see all-time great players have their careers end with lackluster play. Rodgers hasn’t been good or even average this year. He’s been bad, no two ways about it.

I think it would be best for him to hang up the cleats, but don’t think he will. It’s highly unlikely that owner Woody Johnson, who reportedly wanted him benched after week four, would even consider bringing him back to New York. So where is he going to end up if he doesn’t retire? Here are some potential landing spots for the future Hall of Famer.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers will have an interesting choice to make at QB this off-season. Fields and Wilson are both free agents, and they won’t be picking high enough in the draft to select a top-tier QB prospect. Could they consider bringing in Rodgers? Maybe. I think Wilson is a better option for them next year, but it’s possible they make a change to another veteran.

Cleveland Browns

If the Browns are willing to eat the rest of the guaranteed money they owe Deshaun Watson, Rodgers could be an option. They are 2-8 however, so they might be in the running for Cam Ward or even Shedeur Sanders. All I know is this. It’s time to move on from Watson, he is unwatchable. I would much rather see Rodgers under center than Watson next year if I was a Browns fan.

The Tennessee Titans

Will Levis doesn’t look like a starting NFL QB, plain and simple. He can’t figure out how to read defenses, his deep ball is inaccurate, I could go on and on. The Titans sit at 2-8 right now, so like the Browns, they could be in the running for Sanders or Ward if that’s the route they choose to go. If they fall too far back in the draft to get one of those guys, they could take a flier on Rodgers.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders QB play this year has been downright abysmal. They willingly went into the season with two backup QBs, and both O’Connell and Minshew have looked like just that, backups.

This is a team in desperate need of a franchise QB, so I’d fully expect them to take Ward or Sanders if they’re available. But if there’s one thing you can’t take away from Antonio Pierce, he will coach every game like it’s the Super Bowl. Something tells me they will pick between four and eight in the first round and will miss out on Sanders as well as Ward. They could be the most likely landing spot for Rodgers.

New York Giants

Could Rodgers play his home games at MetLife Stadium again next season? It’s possible. Daniel Jones has likely taken his last snap as a Giant, so really anything is on the table for New York. They also could be in play for Justin Fields if he is available.