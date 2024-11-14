With the 2024 Presidential Election Day in the rearview, Clermont County Board of Elections Deputy Director Christopher Andrew Dennison shared how the election went locally with The Sun.

Q: Describe voter turnout in Clermont County. Was it less than or greater than the last election? How was it compared to the last presidential election?

A: Clermont County saw a 76.22 percent voter turnout; 65,386 voters on Election Day, 22,111 early by-mail with a 95 percent ballot return rate, and 27,319 voting early in-person in our early vote center.

Early voting lines were steady but wait times were short. The first day of early in-person voting (8OCT) resulted in a single-day record for Clermont County of 1,138; a record which continued to be broken, the highest number early voting day totaling 1,800 in-person.

Wait times in the line never exceeded 35 minutes, with the exception of final weekend days which could increase to 1.5 hours. Compare 2024 to 2020 statistics which exceeded four hours on some days.

This can be attributed to increased efficiency, allowing more than double the number of voters inside the early voting center, and allowing more of our staff to process the voters as they enter, compared to the pandemic challenges of the 2020 general election.

Q: How did the election go?

A: Ohio Elections officials are being praised for running a smooth voting process from the beginning of early voting on Oct. 8 through Election Day.

Q: The last presidential election was more focused on encouraging people to vote by mail. Did this affect the 2024 election in any way?

A: Across the state of Ohio in 2024 voters voted in greater numbers early in-person than by mail. This is a flip from previous years.

Pandemic challenges in 2020 precipitated an increase in mail-in ballots as voters were concerned about cancellation of Election Day voting as had occurred in the 2020 primary election.

Q: Please share the procedural successes of the election in Clermont County.

A: This election, Clermont County employed new electronic poll books which were partially funded by the State. The new tablets were praised for their ease of use and reliability. They served to streamline the check-in process at polling locations and added to the security and integrity of the election.

Q: Please share any procedural challenges of the election in Clermont County.

A: To accommodate federal election laws, requirements dictate an expedited canvass and certification of the November 2024 general election. This means our staff will work through the weekend after Election Day to research and confirm the validity of many provisional ballots and process provisional ballot cures and valid ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 4 and arrive by the United States Postal Service by Nov. 9; challenging our staff with working long days, non-stop, four weeks without a day off.

Q: This election had the potential to create divisiveness. Was that apparent within the voting population of Clermont County? Were there any voter outbursts or issues?

A: The elections team at the Clermont County Board of Elections is experienced, professional, and thorough. We work together in bipartisan teams at every level.

When we interact with the public, our dedication to professional, non-partisan service to the community is peerless. Any potential threat to good order and fair and equal treatment of all voters is dealt with before anyone enters a polling location.

Specific guidance on electioneering garb was released by the Ohio Secretary of State and enforced at the county level.

We experienced hearty campaigning during the month of early in-person voting at the board of elections and the boundaries for electioneering were clearly marked and enforced.

Q: What did this election teach you? Is there anything that you learned?

A: Once the election is certified, our team will meet to discuss lessons learned. Our Election Day poll workers traditionally provide us excellent feedback that our trainers incorporate into future training.

Q: How much did it [sic cost to] administer this election as compared to the last election? And, as compared to the last presidential election?

A: By mail ballots requested:

2024 general = 22,111

2024 primary = 2,662

2020 general = 38,665

Cost with postage per ballot packet averages $2.90 (not including our staff labor to accept and process the application and process the returned ballot).

Q: What are the next steps to close out this election?

A: The Board meets Nov. 12 at 9:00 a.m. to open the official canvass of the 2024 general election.

Our team will continue its work to balance the recording books against vote totals and work between other Ohio counties to validate provisional ballots voted outside of the elector’s county. The official canvass will be closed and the election certified (if an automatic recount initiated by a contest with less than .5 percent vote difference occurring) at a Board meeting, Nov. 20 9:00a.m.

The board must then wait six days to allow for a public-initiated recount, if any.

Once that deadline passes, the board will schedule a meeting to conduct a post-election audit consisting of a 5 percent hand count of ballots in three contests determined by the Ohio Secretary of State.

A final meeting will be scheduled to present the results of the post-election audit.

At this point, the 2024 presidential general election will conclude. The ballots and all associated documents will be retained according to the retention schedule outlined by the State of Ohio.

Q: When will you be presenting to the County commissioners?

A: In early 2025 and throughout the year, our board members, Director, and Deputy Director will present at meetings of the Board of County Commissioners to define our needs.

