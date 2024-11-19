Every single week, the Bengals find a way to disappoint the fans, make me go to bed angry, and shock the NFL fanbase on a new let-down in epic fashion. In this week’s fun episode, Evan McPherson misses two field goals to potentially win the game for Cincinnati. At least it’s a bye week and I can eat turkey in peace over Thanksgiving break, as I need a break from this rollercoaster. Don’t listen to Zac Taylor and take my word for it, this season is over. No, they are not running the table and no, they can’t beat the Steelers twice. Enjoy the nice statistics from the best quarterback and wide receiver duo in football, but this team will have a losing record this year and you could see the defeat on everyone’s face Sunday night. It’s over.

Random comments and facts

· Since 2021, the highest-graded passer in all of football is Joe Burrow (93.4).

· Joe Burrow leads the NFL in yards, touchdowns, and QBR.

· Ja’Marr Chase leads the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

· With 1:00+ left on the clock, the deep ball was missed to Chase on first down. With two timeouts left, Taylor didn’t use one, took Chase off the field as he was gassed, and ran a throwing play without him on the field. Baffling. Explain that.

· McPherson missing two field goals to win the game is right on par for this season. His smiling and “fiving” other players after the game maybe made me more mad than the missed field goals. His three-year, $16.5 million dollar extension was a mistake. The opposite of “money-mac” and I never want to hear his name mentioned among the greats ever again. But hey, how about that Super Bowl run, huh?

· In 2021, Cincinnati was 11-2 when scoring over 23 points. In 2022, they were 12-0. In 2023, they were 7-2. In 2024 (drumroll please), they are 2-5 when scoring 23 or more points. Laughable.

· Joe Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300+ yards with three+ touchdowns and zero interceptions while losing in back-to-back games.

· Zac Taylor is 6-13 in the AFC since last season. He was 6-25-1 in his first two seasons. Fools gold.

· Joe Burrow has more losses than Tom Brady with 300+ pass yards, three+ pass yards, and zero interceptions (Burrow has three, Brady had two).

· Lou Anarumo and the defense did everything possible in the second half to win this game. Kudos to them.

· It’s time to realize that as good as the statistics have been for this offense, they’ve failed to make the game-changing play and bury a team every single week. The clutch factor is at zero.

· Evan McPherson, per Jay Morrison, is 15/21 on the season and ranks 29th out of 32 kickers this season in field goal percentage. In 2023, he ranked second to last in field goal percentage among qualified kickers. It’s time to admit that he doesn’t have it.

· DJ Turner II who has stepped up massively as of late, fractured his clavicle and is out for the season. When it rains, it pours.

Let’s talk Reds baseball

I need a mental break from the Bengals’ downward spiral. Maybe Terry Francona will save us from this madness? That’s one thing to be positive about over the last two months, right? We learned over the weekend that Nick Martinez accepted his qualifying offer and is now the highest-paid annual Reds pitcher in the history of the organization. Holy! I like Nick, but this was quite the overpay for a guy who was average and pitching in Japan three years ago. Imagine how that money could’ve been spent elsewhere. Jonathan India is now being shopped for outfielders rather than a pitcher, but I think it would’ve made a lot more sense to shop him for a pitcher and spend that $21 million dollars on a power bat. But hey, maybe the Reds are really going to spend this offseason. Maybe you have to pay pitchers that kind of money to pitch half their games at Great American Ball Park. With Blake Snell, Max Fried, Anthony Santander, Pete Alonso, Jack Flaherty, and many others all as free agents this year, I’d like to see the Reds use their money a little more wisely.