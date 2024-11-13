Join us for our 3rd annual Christmas time at the Mustard Seed Market with nearly 100 talented makers, vintage curators, and specialty food artisans from the Greater Cincinnati Area coming together at the Clermont County Fairgrounds for a Christmas inspired market experience for the whole family.

Who: Daniel and Sarah Cox of Rustic Grains, a local family owned lifestyle boutique business, are continuing to host Greater Cincinnati’s newest upscale shopping market and family experience this Winter at the Clermont County Fairgrounds. As we head into our third year Christmas Market Season, we would love for you to join us as we look forward to being an every-growing community of makers, families, customers, and local businesses. It’s our hearts design that you leave feeling loved- with full cars, full tummies and most of all, full hearts!

What: Checking your list, and checking it twice, you will find a sleigh full of vendors loaded with unique goods ready to help you mark those gifts off. Come shop nearly 100+ talented makers, vintage curators and specialty artisans spread throughout 3 heated barns for a unique & festive shopping experience. You’ll be sure to stay snuggly with the warmth of the outdoor fires and gather together with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and live nativity. As a holiday favorite, Santa will be stopping by the market for those memorable holiday photos and jolliness that he brings to all. Plan to make this a new family tradition for years to come.

When: The Mustard Seed Market is back for it’s 3rd season with our Winter Market happening November 22nd (4-8 p.m.), November 23rd (10-4 p.m.), and November 24th (10-3 p.m.)

Where: Clermont County Fairgrounds (1000 Locust Street Owensville, OH. 45160)

Why: To support the local small business community of makers and artisans including our Little Saplings Market where you can support young entrepreneurs and their dreams. We make it priority to work with as many local businesses as we can when it comes to not only the vendors attending the event but also the other elements we bring to the market life and partners we choose to work with.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found at rusticgrains.com.