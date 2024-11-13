There was a bomb threat at the Purina Plant in Williamsburg on Nov. 11.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office released information about the incident.

On Nov. 11 at 9:12 a.m. the Clermont County Communications Center received a call from an employee at the Purina Plant located in the 3000 block of Afton Drive in Williamsburg Township.

The caller stated that a note had been discovered on the premises indicating there was a bomb inside along with the date of Nov. 11.

Management immediately responded and told employees to leave for the day.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to the scene and arrived at 9:20 a.m. to assist with evacuating the facility and securing the property for a thorough investigation.

The Williamsburg Twp. Fire Dept. arrived soon after at 9:22 a.m. to assist with the evacuation and perimeter security.

The Sheriff’s Office also called in specialized canine units trained to detect explosive devices. Canines from several agencies, including the Miami Township Police Department, University of Cincinnati Police Department, Northern Kentucky University and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the plant by 10:03 a.m. to conduct a detailed search of the area.

The inside of the business along with the perimeter consisting of several acres was cleared by canine units at 11:53 a.m. There were no items or devices located.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit also responded to the scene. Detectives determined that the threatening messages was found inside a Porta Potty on the property hidden from the businesses surveillance cameras.

At the time of the incident nearly 900 employees were on site.

There are no leads regarding the source of the threat. Detectives are continuing to investigate a;; potential leads. Further information may be released as the investigation develops.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at 513-732-7510 or the investigative unit at 513-732-7545.