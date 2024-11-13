Luke Jennings. Photo courtesy National Future Farmers of America,

The 97th National Future Farmers of American Convention and Expo was recently held in Indianapolis.

Below is a local achievements at the annual conference:

– National FFA Secretary – Luke Jennings

– National FFA Veterinary Science Proficiency Winner – Emma Brandenburg

– National FFA Premier Chapter in Building Communities – Felicity-Franklin FFA was the National Champion

– National FFA Poultry Career Evaluation Development Event – 6th Place in the Nation – members Abigail Masterson, Hailey Wendling, Olivia Liming, and Jaxxon Johnson – all Rated Gold

– National FFA AgriScience Fair – Social Sytems Division 3 – third place – Kaylee Jennings and Joanna Hamilton

– National Knowledge Quiz – Middle School Champion Team – members Stella Ninichuck (Individual champion), Mckinley Hill (2nd), Ashlyn Berwanger (3rd), and Brielle Cochran (8th)

– National Knowledge Quiz – Junior Team 5th place – Lydia Hamilton, Lily Lane, Haley Hacker, and Katelyn Brandenburg

– National Knowledge Quiz – Senior Team 1 – 5th Place – Eden Myers, Lucjan Grider, Emma Reed, and Logan Cole

– National Knowledge Quiz – Senior Team 2 – 6th Place – Olivia Liming, Elizabeth Brumbach, Hailey Wendling, and Jaxxon Johnson