New Richmond senior S/RS Piper Willis was named SBAAC American Division Player of the Year after helping lead New Richmond to their fourth straight conference title. She is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: How much did it mean to you that you were selected SBAAC American Division Player of the Year?

A: It means a lot to be named player of the year. It’s a huge honor to be chosen by other coaches and it was definitely a goal of mine this year, so I’m super grateful.

Q: How were you and your teammates able to capture a fourth straight conference title? What was the key to your success?

A: We definitely felt the pressure to clinch league this year. It was something we talked about from the beginning of the season. We focused on treating every single league game like the biggest game of the year, and we really just trusted each other. Obviously, with losing eight seniors last year we really needed some younger players to step up and they did.

Q: Do you feel like you and the rest of your senior class helped set the program up for future success?

A: Yes. I know we have put in a lot of work on and off the court to be an extremely competitive team as well as getting the community and the young players coming up involved with youth night and other big games. I think winning four league championships in a row motivates the future players to work hard in order to continue that legacy.

Q: What will you miss most about being a part of the New Richmond volleyball program?

A: I’m definitely going to miss my teammates the most. I’ve been really fortunate with the girls I’ve gotten to play with for the past four years, especially Ella Heiden. Getting to play varsity with her for four years in a row was so much fun. She really is a special player and leader that makes everyone around her better and I definitely would not have had the career I’ve had without her. I’ll also miss the competitive atmosphere of high school volleyball. While five-set matches are tough, they’re some of my favorite games I’ve ever played in. There’s nothing like battling back and forth with a good team. It makes you play better and makes the game 10 times more exciting.