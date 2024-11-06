Bethel-Tate High School recently held a highly successful seatbelt safety check to promote safe driving habits among students. From 7:15 AM to 7:45 AM, School Resource Officer Randy McElfresh and several deputies from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office monitored seatbelt use on the east side of campus, rewarding students who demonstrated responsible behavior behind the wheel.

The deputies were pleased to see so many students safely buckled in their seats and happily rewarded them with free drink cards donated by Biggby Coffee.

SRO McElfresh and BTHS Student/Ohio Student Safety Advisory Council member Grace Tolliver were both pleased with the successful planning and execution of this event for students making safety a priority.

The safety belt checks reflect Bethel-Tate High School’s broader dedication to student safety and well-being. By collaborating with local law enforcement and providing positive reinforcement, the school encourages students to make seatbelt use a habit every time they get behind the wheel.