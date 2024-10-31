The regular season in high school football has come to a close. Let’s take a look at how each Clermont County team fared in week ten.

Bethel-Tate 57 – Fayetteville-Perry 6

The Tigers sent their senior class out in style with a blowout win over the Rockets. Chunk plays were the story of this game. QB Jax Pryor completed 8/9 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns. The Tigers rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in the win. This was the final game of the season for both teams after they failed to qualify for the postseason.

