The Milford Eagles girls squad qualified for the DI state meet after finishing in fourth place at the Southwest regionals. Photo provided.

New Richmond junior Riley Davis advanced to the state meet after finishing in 12th place at regionals. Davis was recently named SBAAC American Division Runner of the Year. Photo provided.

The OHSAA State Championship Cross Country Meet is set to take place on Nov. 2 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park located just outside of Columbus.

Clermont County will be well represented, with two individuals and one team set to compete.

New Richmond junior Riley Davis qualified at the DII level after finishing in 12th place in region eight at the Southwest regional meet in Troy on Oct. 26. Davis finished with a time of 19:53.43.

Bethel-Tate senior Brady Sterbling also qualified at the DII level after finishing in third place in the same region as Davis. Her time was 18:41.16.

These two runners were named SBAAC American Division Runner of the Year (Davis) and SBAAC National Division Runner of the Year (Sterbling).

The DII girls race will start at 12:45 p.m.

The Milford Eagles girls squad qualified as a team at the DI level for the first time in school history after finishing in fourth place in region four at the DI Southwest regional meet.

Their top individual finisher was sophomore Elle Campbell who finished with a time of 18:48.52.

The DI girls race will begin at 2:45 p.m. Good luck to all athletes!