Spaulding Elementary has received our Silver Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) Award from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. Spaulding received the Bronze PBIS Award in 2022, and is extremely excited to have received the Silver Award this year. The intention of PBIS is to address classroom disruption before it happens, allowing teachers to focus on student learning and giving students the best opportunity to excel academically, socially and emotionally. This recognition is a reflection of the time, effort and commitment our PBIS committee and staff have made to the PBIS framework set forth by the state, giving teachers more time to teach and students more time to learn! Principal Ashley Andrews could not be more proud of the success Spaulding has seen with their PBIS systems and can’t wait to go for the Gold!