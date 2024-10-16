Rumpke Waste & Recycling plans to construct a $12 million waste and recycling transfer depot in Union Township, Clermont County to help increase recycling and disposal options for Township and County residents.

“Our transfer depot will increase community access to recycling in Clermont County and provide efficient transportation of waste materials to disposal sites,” said Bill Rumpke III, vice president, Rumpke.

The project will house a hauling operation as well as a transfer depot, where collected materials from residential and commercial sources from Clermont County will be unloaded from collection trucks within the enclosed facility and reloaded into tractor trailers for same day transport to Rumpke’s regional landfills. The property will also house community recycling drop offs as well as a tire recycling drop off where materials can be collected for transport to their appropriate recycling facilities.

“The facility will add a level of convenience for our residents and the rest of the County throughout the year,” said Cory Wright, Union Township administrator. “Additionally, the facility will provide an economic benefit to the Township, generating JEDD funding as well as property tax.”

Rumpke is in the process of finalizing the purchase of 31 acres located at the newly constructed Champions Way, off of Round Bottom Road. The proposed 43,000 square foot facility will be built on 11 acres of the site, and Rumpke plans to market the remaining property to other industrial users.

Rumpke is currently going through the permitting process for the facility but hopes to break ground on the depot in 2025.