A group of students from Goshen High School recently attended the Student Leadership Conference on Friday, October 4, 2024, at the Delta Hotel in Cincinnati. The event, themed “Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders,” provided an incredible opportunity for students to engage in leadership development activities, collaborate with peers from 15 different school districts, and learn essential skills for future success.

The conference featured a dynamic program, including a keynote address by Dr. Jen Mott, an Educational Consultant, and leadership sessions facilitated by Mr. Tom Burton, High AIMS Executive Director. Students participated in interactive leadership activities designed to help them create action plans to bring back and implement at Goshen High School.

With lunch provided and transportation arranged, the event was a memorable and inspiring experience for all attendees. Goshen High School is proud of how Janelle Faulkner, Sofia Rojo, Lauren Gray, Karli Campbell, Gunnar Conner and Cohen Sizemore engaged in the opportunity and looks forward to seeing how they will apply the leadership skills and insights gained to continue making a positive impact in the school community.