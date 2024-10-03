Week seven of the high school football season is here. Here are some games to watch for this Friday night. All games are at 7:00 p.m.

Batavia (5-1) at Wilmington (3-3)

Batavia’s 5-1 start to the season may be the coolest storyline in the SBAAC. They are one win away from securing a winning season, which would be their first since 2018.

They picked up a 45-7 win over Western Brown last week behind 304 yards through the air from Carson Harris. He now leads the SBAAC in passing yards with 2,037.

