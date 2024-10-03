Pictured, from left, are Jay Muncie, Randi the peguin, and Ren Mathy, educators from Wave at Newport Aquarian.

What exactly were the dust bowls and how did they affect the soil and land of Clermont County?

Director of Clermont Soil and Water Conservation District John McManus explained while at the annual meeting on Sept. 24. He said even though most of us think of the droughts brought on by the Dust Bowls as only affecting the Great Plains, they impacted, directly and indirectly, the entire nation.

Starting in 1931 there would be four major drought episodes that would occur over the next decade, one after another, without any time in between to recover.

An Associated Press reporter coined the name ‘Dust Bowl’ to describe the drought-affected areas secondary to the horrific dust storms. Some 100 million acres were affected by the dust storms resulting in droughts and soil erosion; 75 percent of the topsoil was eroded.

In 1934 a massive dust storm swept through the Ohio Valley. This resulted in layers of prairie dust found on the ground, in trees, inside and outside of homes and buildings, and generally all around. The sky had a yellow-brown tinge and mud droplets were dropping onto crops and plants, killing them.

The direct and devastating effects of the droughts were agricultural. Crops were ruined by insufficient water, high temperatures, high winds, insect infestations, and dust. The agricultural depression was a huge contributing factor to the Great Depression.

Crops failed to grow, livestock died of starvation and thirst. Thousands of families lost their farms and faced severe poverty. By 1937, 21 percent of all rural families in the Great Plains, parts of Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas, were receiving federal emergency relief aid.

Poor land management, like land use patterns and planting methods, made the land more vulnerable to droughts. The agricultural potential of the Great Plains was greatly exaggerated in advertisements to incentivize settlers to move from eastern parts of the USA to the Great Plains. However, the settlers brought their farming experiences that were based on the climate and humid conditions in the eastern USA. These practices did not work well in the arid climate.

In the 1920s farmers were increasing their crop production. With new technology and new varieties of crops, farmers were able to produce more in less time. Their new equipment was expensive, so expansion was necessary to pay for equipment bought on credit. The expansion created record wheat crops in 1931, which sent prices lower, so in turn farmers had to farm even more land to make ends meet. Then came the droughts and depression.

Soil erosion, nutrient leaching, and moisture depletion were occurring at a rapid pace.

The need for soil conservation became apparent. Agencies were formed to begin to stress soil conservation through methods like terracing, contouring, irrigation, and crop rotations. Improved federal crop insurance became available, new and enlarged reservoirs were put in place, improved water systems were constructed, and changes in farm policies were implemented.

By the 1950 drought, soil conservation practices had been in use and thus the outcome was not as severe as the 1930s droughts.

McManus said the Clermont SWCD was established in 1943 to work with landowners, originally with farmers, and then with all landowners

The Clermont SWCD received a 97 percent yes vote by the Clermont County populace. That vote reflects how much landowners were in need of land management guidance. Thus the Clermont SWCD was formed based on:

– Purpose: To Improve and Sustain Soil and Water Quality in Clermont County.

– Mission: To Provide Resources to Meet the Conservation needs of Clermont County.

The Clermont SWCD offers management, education, teaching and programs in the following areas and much more; agriculture, conservation, stormwater, forestry, wildlife, crop growth, ponds, stream bank erosion, wetlands, Asian longhorn beetle infiltration, Bethel tree planting, East Fork riparian reserve, Batavia dam removal, and on and on. Landowners can call on the SWCD for questions and advice on just about anything dealing with agriculture, land and water.

2025 projects include a lower East Fork restoration project, a Cloverlick Creek Dam removal and a stream restoration project.

The CSWCD is governed by five supervisors, all volunteers, who are residents of Clermont County. Joe Glassmeyer was first elected as a supervisor in 1986, serving 13 terms. After 39 years of volunteer service and dedication to soil and water conservation, he is stepping down.

Funding for the district is provided by the Clermont County Commission, the Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission, and by grants and donations.

Some annual programs include spring litter cleanup, Ohio river sweep, plant sales, rain barrel art events, great outdoor weekends, rain garden installations, and educational programs on protecting and restoring natural resources.

