Let’s take a look at some notable storylines across high school sports in Clermont County. Please note that all statistics reflect games and matches played through Sept. 29.

Nick Henke, Milford Soccer

Nick is our athlete of the week this week, and for good reason. He currently leads the Eastern Cincinnati Conference in goals with 14 and ranks fifth in assists with seven.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!