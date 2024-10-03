Rachel Morgan poses with teammates following a Sept 24, 2024, win against Turpin in which she recorded dig number 1,000. Photo provided.

<p>Rachel Morgan is committed to Miami, OH. Photo provided</p>

<p>Rachel Morgan. Photo provided.</p>

It’s been a special last few months for Milford’s Rachel Morgan.

The talented junior committed to play collegiately at Miami, OH, carrying on a family legacy in doing so.

Her sister Emily, a 2022 Milford graduate, is a junior libero/defensive specialist for the Redhawks. Her dad also attended the school and briefly competed for the football team.

Morgan is flourishing in her first season as a full-time libero for the Eagles and recently reached a milestone every libero dreams of.

