The Clermont County Library is excited to host several entertaining programs presented by the Cincinnati Museum Center this fall.

Just in time for Halloween, the Cincinnati Museum Center will present a 2-part program about historical hauntings. The program will cover local citizens who were and are affected by the supernatural as well as local haunted places that still exist today.

The Miami Township Branch will host the Sad, Seamy, and Sinister Side of Cincinnati, which is about how serial murderers, grave robbers, epidemics, and even slime are all a part of Cincinnati’s history.

If you are a fan of Ruth Lyons, visit the Amelia Branch for a program that will cover her fascinating career as a broadcaster and TV pioneer as well as her life and legacy.

Learn more about the history of the holiday train display at the Museum Center and Cincinnati’s winter holiday traditions. It will be a great way to celebrate the many joyful times and faces of the winter season.

Space is limited so visit the Clermont County Public Library’s website, clermontlibrary.org, to sign up. You do not want to miss these opportunities to learn more about Cincinnati’s history this fall.

– Historical Hauntings Part 1, Bethel Branch, Saturday, October 12, at 2 p.m.

– Historical Hauntings Part 2, Williamsburg Branch, Tuesday, October 22, at 6 p.m.

– The Sad, Seamy, Sinister Side of Cincinnati, Miami Township Branch, Saturday, October 26, at 1 p.m.

– Ruth Lyons, Amelia Branch, Saturday, November 9, at 2 p.m.

– Cincinnati’s Winter Holiday Traditions, Miami Township Branch, Saturday, December 7, at 1 p.m.

– Holiday Trains, Batavia Branch, Monday, December 9, at 2 p.m.

– Cincinnati’s Winter Holiday Traditions, Goshen Branch, Tuesday, December 10, at 6:30 p.m.