Fall has arrived and scarecrows are appearing in the business district. The Williamsburg Garden Club sponsored the “Scarecrows in Williamsburg” contest, and the entries are on display along Main Street.

The contest winners were: Susan Givler, David Lewis (and Davy and Karlie), Toni Teague, Mary Jo O’Brian, Elaina Naegel, and the Williamsburg Methodist Youth Group. Prizes were awarded to the winners.

Be sure to enjoy the “scary” display.