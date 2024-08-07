Jungle Jim’s is excited to announce its first official Pop-Up shop at Jungle Jim’s Eastgate in collaboration with One Piece Card Game Official Pop-Up Shop & Gashapon Bandai Official Shop. From August 1-11, One Piece Card Game fans can meet up, collect, and play matches in a physical space. From August 1- Sep 30, hundreds of official Bandai Gashapon collectible capsule machines will be available to browse and collect from.

The One Piece Card Game is a collectible card game featuring the hugely popular world of One Piece. Characters and famous scenes from across the One Piece universe, including the anime, manga, and movies, appear in the game with colorful, high-energy illustrations.

The One Piece Card Game Official Pop-Up Shop has different hours than Jungle Jim’s Eastgate and will be open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Gashapon Bandai Official Shop is available during Jungle Jim’s regular store hours from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fans are encouraged to show their support to prove Ohio can be one of the permanent locations in the country.

For more information on the One Piece Card Game Official Pop-up Shop, follow @opcgshopus on X (formerly Twitter) and visit the official website. For more information on the Gashapon Bandai Official Shop, follow (@gashaponus on Instagram) and visit the official website at https://us.gashapon.jp/.