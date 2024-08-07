Recreational marijuana sales begin in Ohio

Recreational marijuana sales got underway in Ohio on Aug. 6, as some dispensaries throughout the state that have been operating as medical marijuana dispensaries received their dual-license approvals to begin recreational sales.

Among the first dispensaries approved for recreational sales were UpLift dispensaries in Milford and Mt. Orab

Uplift Cannabis Dispensary opened in Milford in April 2023 for medical marijuana sales.

UpLift Mt. Orab general manager, Eric Gibson, announced on Aug. 2 that UpLift cannabis dispensary locations in Milford and Mt. Orab were approved to start recreational marijuana sales on Aug. 6.

Gibson is pleased to see the change taking place in Ohio when it comes to the legalization of marijuana.

“I think it’s history in the making, (and) I think it’s long overdue,” said Gibson. “It’s great to play a key role in helping destigmatize something that for so long has been looked at as something that should not be offered to the public.”

There were people who camped out at some Ohio marijuana dispensaries to be among the first to purchase recreational marijuana when dispensaries approved to start recreational sales opened on the morning of Aug. 6.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to witness and participate in the start of recreational sales, marking a historic moment for Ohio,” UpLift Operations Manager Courtney Pavlak said. “The date is finally here, and it’s a bit emotional for some of us who have been involved since the program’s inception over five years ago. We anticipated, hoped, and voted for this day. Seeing it finally come to fruition is indescribable and truly historic.”

UpLift was among the first to submit its application to the state for a dual-use license after recreational marijuana became legal in Ohio, and it has been preparing for a significant increase in customers in recent months, since Ohio voters approved recreational marijuana.

