This week’s Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week is recent Clermont Northeastern graduate and Rio Grande commit Ryder Crawford!

Q: Favorite professional or collegiate track and field athlete?

A: Nico Young

Q: What does the honor of being named SBAAC National Division Runner of the Year mean to you?

A: It means that my hard work paid off in the end.

Q: How were you able to make this achievement possible?

A: Basically just following my coaches’ training.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: Summit, Noah, and all of my coaches.

Q: How do you hope to be remembered in the CNE community?

A: I’m hoping I can be used as a model and a goalpost for someone else in the future wanting to make their mark.

Q: What are you doing to do this off-season to ensure your high school success translates to Rio Grande?

A: Doing exactly what’s on my training schedule so I can be ready for the college runs.