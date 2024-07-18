Ryder Crawford on right, is pictured with his brother Jackson Crawford, on left. Photo provided.

This week’s Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week is recent Clermont Northeastern graduate and Rio Grande commit Ryder Crawford!

Q: Favorite professional or collegiate track and field athlete?

A: Nico Young

Q: What does the honor of being named SBAAC National Division Runner of the Year mean to you?

A: It means that my hard work paid off in the end.

Q: How were you able to make this achievement possible?

A: Basically just following my coaches’ training.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: Summit, Noah, and all of my coaches.

Q: How do you hope to be remembered in the CNE community?

A: I’m hoping I can be used as a model and a goalpost for someone else in the future wanting to make their mark.

Q: What are you doing to do this off-season to ensure your high school success translates to Rio Grande?

A: Doing exactly what’s on my training schedule so I can be ready for the college runs.