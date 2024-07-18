Recent New Richmond graduate Carson Kuhlman was named to the SBAAC American Division First Team after recording a 1.04 ERA. He is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional or collegiate baseball player?

A: Clayton Kershaw.

Q: What does the honor of being named to the SBAAC American Division First Team mean to you?

A: The honor of First Team SBAAC American Division to me means that I was among the top of my conference, which is where I strive to be. I love competing and I love being among the top of the competition.

Q: How were you able to make this achievement possible?

A: I have worked on my pitching for around 10 years now, and I think all that work has allowed me to play at the level I played in my senior season.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: I would give thanks to my parents and past coaches for giving me opportunities to practice and get better.

Q: How do you hope to be remembered in the NR community?

A: I hope to be remembered as a positive influence on others’ lives within the NR community.

Q: Thoughts on the direction of the New Richmond baseball program? What have you and the rest of your senior class done to help lay the groundwork for the future success of the program?

A: Me and my senior class created a hard-working environment for the younger teammates and showed them what the difference is when you work hard and play with effort versus not taking it seriously and just going through the motions.