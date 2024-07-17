James D. Abbott, MD, an experienced orthopedic surgeon at Mercy Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, highlights the importance of injury prevention during engaging summer weekend endeavors. With the influx of outdoor projects and recreational activities, individuals often overlook the risks associated with physical strains and accidents that could lead to orthopedic injuries.

“It’s July, and we’re all settling in and enjoying our Cincinnati summer. That said, I tell folks, it’s essential to be mindful of their movements and activities to avoid orthopedic injuries while indulging in seasonal projects and activities,” emphasized Dr. Abbott.

To safeguard against injuries during summer weekend projects and activities, Dr. Abbott recommends the following tips:

1. Warm Up and Stretch: Hold a warm-up session before starting any physical task to prepare your muscles and joints. Incorporating stretching exercises can help increase flexibility and reduce the risk of strains or sprains.

2. Use Proper Equipment: Ensure you have the appropriate tools and equipment. Whether gardening, painting, or engaging in sports, using tools in good condition and suitable for the activity can prevent unnecessary injuries.

3. Practice The Correct Lifting Techniques: When lifting heavy objects or performing tasks that involve lifting, bend at the knees and lift with your legs rather than your back. This simple step helps distribute the weight evenly and reduces strain on the spine.

4. Stay Hydrated and Take Breaks: Hydration, hydration, and more hydration are crucial during warm summer days, especially when working outdoors. Remember to drink plenty of water and take breaks to prevent fatigue and maintain energy levels.

5. Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to any signs of discomfort or pain. Ignoring these warning signals can lead to overuse injuries or exacerbate existing conditions. If you experience persistent pain or swelling, it’s important to rest and seek medical attention.

Dr. Abbott encourages individuals to prioritize their orthopedic health during summer by following these preventive measures and proactively avoiding injuries.

(Edited for space.)