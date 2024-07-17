Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 awarded four $1,000 scholarships at its July 11 membership meeting.

John Plahovinsak, Chairman of the VVA 649 Scholarship Committee explained the process of selection.

“The criterion for selection includes academic achievement, community service, character, and the application process itself. In addition, applicants must be a high school senior residing in Clermont County and be a child, grandchild, or great-grandchild of a military family.”

John presented a certificate and a check to each of the four finalists: Anna Uhlenbrock – New Richmond, Eva Kellerman – Batavia, Eli Taylor – Felicity-Franklin, and Trevor Ranly – Batavia. More information about Vietnam Veterans Chapter 649 may be found at www.vva649.org.