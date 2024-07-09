A Goshen man is dead after a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Williamsburg Township on July 8.

Christopher Riley Sr., 49, of Goshen was driving a 2008 Dodge Charger southeast on Bootjack Corner Road, according to information from the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol on the preliminary investigation.

The crash happened at about 7:29 p.m. on Bootjack Corner Road.

The car failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road, and hit a utility pole. The Dodge then overturned several times before coming to final rest.

Riley sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was declared deceased at the scene.

He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Department and Williamsburg Township Fire assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.