Lex Hounshell posted a 1.03 ERA in 20.1 IP during his senior season, helping lead the New Richmond Lions to an 18-11 overall record. He is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional baseball player?

A: Yadier Molina.

Q: Favorite food?

A: Deer steak.

Q: Advice for younger athletes who hope to have successful high school school careers like you did? What have you done to improve throughout your career?

A: My advice to younger athletes would be to listen to your coaches when they are giving you constructive criticism and take it in. When your coaches are being hard on you it is because they see potential and want you to improve. Don’t get mad, listen to what they say and make every effort to work on it.

Q: How were you able to be so dominant on the mound this season? What was the key to that?

A: While pitching has never been my primary position, I’ve always taken the time to practice and improve. The hours of practice by myself in the backyard made the mental aspect of pitching so much easier. When I am on the mound I take a few deep breaths and just don’t get nervous no matter the circumstance.

Q: Any future academic/baseball/occupational plans you’d like to share?

A: I am going to attend Eastern Kentucky University for nursing and I’m hoping to walk on to the baseball team.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: I would like to thank all of my previous coaches and teammates. I would also like to thank my parents for pushing me the whole time to do better. They helped me realize that I am not the best and I will never be but that always pushed me to get better.

Q: Best memory as a New Richmond student-athlete?

A: My junior year of high school the football team was in the playoffs and as time ran off the clock we scored the winning touchdown.

Q: What makes the New Richmond community so special in your eyes?

A: New Richmond is a small community and everybody is so close. When there are celebrations and even tragedies, the community comes together. I personally know so many people who would help and support me if I needed it, which makes the community special.

Q: When people in the New Richmond community look back on your senior class for baseball, how do you hope they remember you guys? How have you boys laid the groundwork for future success of the program?

A: We had a big senior class with eight seniors. All year our actions spoke louder than words. We led the underclassmen by working hard, showing character, and having resilience.

Q: How do you hope the New Richmond community remembers you individually?

A: I hope members of the New Richmond community remember me for someone they could depend on and someone that anyone can talk to. Also for the hard work I put in for the community, always helping out. Lastly, I want to be remembered for what I accomplished in my high school athletic career.