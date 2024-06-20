Coaches and players huddle up after the completion of day one of camp.

The New Richmond community is a special one. The way people in it stick together through hard times and go out of their way to help one another is admirable.

The latest version of selflessness came in the form of the boys’ high school basketball program hosting a week-long youth camp. For young Lions, this was a chance to learn the game of basketball from high school players they look up to.

