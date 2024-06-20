The Batavia boys track squad put together a tremendous season this spring, winning their first regional championship since 1966. The Bulldogs also captured their second straight SBAAC title and finished in second place at districts.

Senior Austyn Shepherd was an integral piece to the team’s success, excelling in multiple events such as the long jump, and 300-meter IM hurdles, and also ended his school career with school and conference records as part of their 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams.

