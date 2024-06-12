Approximately 40,000 second-half real estate tax bills were mailed on June 10, 2024, said Clermont County Treasurer, Jeannie M. Zurmehly. The deadline for payment, without penalty, is July 10, 2024. Taxes can be paid by mail or in person at the Treasurer’s Office on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 101 E. Main Street, Batavia, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Taxes may also be paid by credit card or e-check, go to www.clermonttreasurer.org.

A night deposit is located at the Main Street entrance of the Administration Building for payment of taxes after hours. Taxpayers with questions may call 513-732-7254 or email us at Treasurer@clermontcountyohio.gov.