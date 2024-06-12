Summer means warm weather, outdoor activities, and vacation time. At the Library, it also means Summer Reading and this year’s theme is Adventure Begins at Your Library.

Everybody can sign up for the Summer Reading program. Reading for just 20 minutes a day helps children maintain their skills making the back-to-school transition easier in August. They might even learn that reading can be fun. For a reluctant reader, finding the right book can be hard. Library staff members are happy to help discover your child’s interests and reading level to find the perfect book – the Library has thousands to choose from.

The Library also has great Summer Reading programs to enjoy. Meet a wolf ambassador or a miniature horse, discover three different county parks during our Night Out at the Park events, and kids can enjoy camping inside the Library at a Camp Clermont event.

Reading is not limited to your typical books. Family members can read graphic novels, listen to audiobooks, or read magazines. Sign up online using the Beanstack app or stop by your local branch and a staff member can help you get started. When signing up, everyone receives a book to keep. When completing the program by reading 600 minutes, each person receives a book bag to use when visiting the Library. They also will be entered to win a grand prize when finishing the program: their choice of a Cincinnati Zoo family pass, Cincinnati Nature Center family pass, Newport Aquarium pass, Scene 75 gift card, Altitudes Trampoline Park gift card, Amazon gift card, or an Apple gift card.

Visit clermontlibrary.org for more information or call your local branch. What will you discover at the Library this summer?