Inter Parish Ministry has appointed a new President and CEO.

Melissa Meyer will serve as IPM Food Pantry’s new President and CEO, effective July 1.

IPM announced the news on June 6.

IPM Food Pantry was founded 60 years ago to create a thriving, food-secure community. IPM provides food relief to those in need, whom the organization refers to as “neighbors,” in eastern Cincinnati and adjacent communities.

According to a press release from IPM, Meyer has more than 30 years of service in the nonprofit, government, and healthcare sectors.

Meyer is said to be a highly respected professional known for driving organizational growth, fostering inclusive environments, and championing social equity. Meyer, a former nurse, brings a public health perspective to creating innovative solutions in the nonprofit sector.

