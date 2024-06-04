New Richmond junior Grant Harrison capped off an unbelievable season by winning the DII State Championship in the pole vault! He is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional track athlete?

A: K.C Lightfoot.

Q: What does being a state champion mean to you?

A: Becoming a state champion has been a huge goal of mine since I started pole vault so finally achieving that means a lot to me and shows that my work has paid off.

Q: Who would you like to thank for making this achievement possible?

A: None of this would be possible without the overwhelming amount of support that I have received from my community, school, and everyone else I know. I also owe massive thanks to my parents Angie and Robbie, and my coaches, Mark Weitzel, Tobi Lewin, Nick Schmit, Jason Armbruster, and Josh Dangel.

Q: How can your state championship help the future of the program, specifically the future of New Richmond pole vault?

A: My championship will definitely grow track as a whole at my school and definitely bring more people who want to try pole vault. The future is definitely looking good. We have incoming freshmen who have a strong aptitude for the sport and are willing to learn and progress.

Q: Advice for younger track athletes?

A: If you work hard and you’re dedicated, anything is possible. Set your goals high.

Q: What’s the key to being good at pole vault in your eyes?

A: In my eyes, the biggest part of pole vault is having a short memory and being able to move on to the next jump. You will never get anywhere by thinking about the past.

Q: What have you done to improve throughout your track career?

A: My whole track career, the most important thing to me was my confidence. Trusting the process and trusting my coaches has mentally prepared me for every big meet, more.

Q: What makes the New Richmond community so special in your eyes?

A: I think the fact that everyone on the team is so driven to get better and progress as much as they can makes our program very special.