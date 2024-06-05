Parker reeled in a 101.11 pound blue catfish on April 7, 2024. It was the biggest recorded catch in Ohio state history.

Parker reeled in the catch with the help of her dad Chuck, and family friend Jeff Sams. Photo courtesy WXIX.

Ohio fishing history occurred on April 7, and it happened right here in Clermont County.

Jaylynn Parker, age 15, of New Richmond was out fishing with her father Chuck, and a family friend Jeff Sams. Parker has frequently fished with her father throughout her life, but that day wouldn’t be a normal day on the Ohio River.

Parker, with the help of the two men, caught a 101.11-pound blue catfish, the biggest catch on record in Ohio.

Their achievement garnered national and local attention and recognition. That recognition has continued, and it came from State Senator Terry Johnson.

Parker was given a Senate Resolution during a session on May 22.

Senate resolutions express the collective sentiment of the Senate on a particular issue, person, or event.

“I am impressed by the outdoor spirit of so many of our young people across southern Ohio, and Jaylynn is an excellent example,” Johnson said. “What a great adventure this has been for this young lady and her family. All of Ohio applauds her!”

Parker detailed the experience of catching the blue catfish in an interview with Fox 19 after she caught the fish on April 7.

