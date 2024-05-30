Western Brown’s Morgan Schlosser receives American Division Co-Player of Year Award

The 2024 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of softball all-stars pose with their awards. Front row, from the left, Alyssa Vearil (Williamsburg), Madi Speeg (Williamsburg), KK Pollitt (Williamsburg), Avery Neth (Williamsburg), Maggie Arno (Williamsburg), and Kaylynn Anderkin (Williamsburg); back row, Ashley Mullins (Georgetown), Carolyn Edmisten (Georgetown), Jenna Bowman (Georgetown), Chloe Scott (East Clinton), Jenna Brown (Clermont Northeastern), Makenzie Gillen (Bethel-Tate), and Haley Johnson (Bethel-Tate). Not present at picture time due to commencement ceremony were Isabella Bosley (Clermont Northeastern) and Sydney Norton (Clermont Northeastern). Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference capped off another exciting season of high school softball by recognizing this year’s American and National Division champion teams and first team players during its annual Spring Sports Awards Banquet held at Hamersville School on May 20.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos and the New Richmond Lady Lions shared in this year’s SBAAC American Division title this spring, both finishing with 9-1 league records as league co-champions.

