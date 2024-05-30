The 2024 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team of softball all-stars pose with their awards. Front row, from the left, Lauren Diels (Wilmington), Morgan Schlosser (Western Brown), Charlee Helton (Western Brown), Gracie Heitker (Western Brown), Lilah Flores (Western Brown), Piper Willis (New Richmond), Kiera Kirk (New Richmond), and Averee Flamm (New Richmond); back row, Makenna Dorsch (Wilmington), Kathleen Carroll (New Richmond), Skye Shaw (Goshen), Kyleigh McClanahan (Goshen), Karley Goodin (Clinton-Massie), Aerianna King (Batavia), and Tegan Hughbanks (Batavia). Photo by Wade Linville

<p>The 2024 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of softball all-stars pose with their awards. Front row, from the left, Alyssa Vearil (Williamsburg), Madi Speeg (Williamsburg), KK Pollitt (Williamsburg), Avery Neth (Williamsburg), Maggie Arno (Williamsburg), and Kaylynn Anderkin (Williamsburg); back row, Ashley Mullins (Georgetown), Carolyn Edmisten (Georgetown), Jenna Bowman (Georgetown), Chloe Scott (East Clinton), Jenna Brown (Clermont Northeastern), Makenzie Gillen (Bethel-Tate), and Haley Johnson (Bethel-Tate). Not present at picture time due to commencement ceremony were Isabella Bosley (Clermont Northeastern) and Sydney Norton (Clermont Northeastern). Photo by Wade Linville</p>

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference capped off another exciting season of high school softball by recognizing this year’s American and National Division champion teams and first team players during its annual Spring Sports Awards Banquet held at Hamersville School on May 20.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos and the New Richmond Lady Lions shared in this year’s SBAAC American Division title this spring, both finishing with 9-1 league records as league co-champions.

