Western Brown’s Morgan Schlosser receives American Division Co-Player of Year Award
The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference capped off another exciting season of high school softball by recognizing this year’s American and National Division champion teams and first team players during its annual Spring Sports Awards Banquet held at Hamersville School on May 20.
The Western Brown Lady Broncos and the New Richmond Lady Lions shared in this year’s SBAAC American Division title this spring, both finishing with 9-1 league records as league co-champions.
