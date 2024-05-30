SBAAC recognizes baseball all-stars, league champion teams

The 2024 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of baseball all-stars pose with their awards. Front row, from the left, Lukas Runk (East Clinton), Ayden Holden (Williamsburg), Austin Elkins (Williamsburg), and Kaleb Bogan (Williamsburg); back row, Peyton Lilly (East Clinton), Toby Huff (East Clinton), Lucas Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Bryce Sipple (Blanchester), Sammy Roush (Blanchester), and Austin Dick (Blanchester). Photo by Wade Linville

For the third straight year, Western Brown senior Abe Crall has been named the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Baseball Player of the Year.

Abe Crall received his 2024 player of the year award during the annual SBAAC Spring Sports Awards Banquet held May 20 at Hamersville School. Also receiving awards were this year’s SBAAC American and National Division champion baseball teams, First Team baseball all-stars, and baseball coaches of the year.

