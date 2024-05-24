The UC Clermont Cougars baseball team is bringing a National Championship back to Clermont County.

The Cougars knocked off defending champion Penn State DuBois 4-0 in the championship game of the USCAA Small College World Series on May 17. The World Series took place in DuBois, PA.

They did face a little adversity before their triumph, falling to Penn State Dubois 7-4 in the previous game. Since this is a double elimination tournament and the Cougars hadn’t lost a game before that, the Lions had to beat them again to win the title. Clermont wasn’t going to let that happen.

