JJ Miller was named SBAAC National Division Player of the Year in 2023. Photo provided.

The 2023 SBAAC National Division Player of the Year has found his home at the next level.

Williamsburg’s JJ Miller will be attending Wittenberg University, joining a DIII football program that competes in the North Coast Athletic Conference. The school is located in Springfield, Ohio.

