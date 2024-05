Grant Harrison will compete in the pole vault and the 100m dash in the upcoming regionals. Photo provided.

Grant Harrison was recently named Field Event Person of the Year in the SBAAC American Division. Photo provided.

New Richmond’s Grant Harrison has continued to make a name for himself not only locally but also statewide as well as nationally.

His latest stellar performance came at the district meet on May 15 when he broke the DII state pole vault record with a jump of 16” 8 1/4”.

