This marked the first ever conference title for Clermont Northeastern as members of the SBAAC National Division. Photo provided.

Members of the Rockets relay team competing in the SBAAC league meet on May 8, 2024. Photo provided.

New Richmond senior Samantha Ringhand finished in first place in three individual events at the SBAAC league meet on May 8, 2024. She also helped guide the Lions 4x100m relay team to a first place finish. Photo provided.

The SBAAC league track meet took place from May 6-8 at Batavia High School. Here are the final team results from the meet:

American Division Boys

Batavia Clinton-Massie Western Brown Wilmington New Richmond Goshen

National Division Boys

Clermont Northeastern Williamsburg Georgetown Bethel-Tate East Clinton Blanchester

American Division Girls

New Richmond Western Brown Batavia Clinton-Massie Wilmington Goshen

National Division Girls

Bethel-Tate Williamsburg Blanchester East Clinton Clermont Northeastern Georgetown Felicity-Franklin

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.