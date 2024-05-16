The SBAAC league track meet took place from May 6-8 at Batavia High School. Here are the final team results from the meet:
American Division Boys
- Batavia
- Clinton-Massie
- Western Brown
- Wilmington
- New Richmond
- Goshen
National Division Boys
- Clermont Northeastern
- Williamsburg
- Georgetown
- Bethel-Tate
- East Clinton
- Blanchester
American Division Girls
- New Richmond
- Western Brown
- Batavia
- Clinton-Massie
- Wilmington
- Goshen
National Division Girls
- Bethel-Tate
- Williamsburg
- Blanchester
- East Clinton
- Clermont Northeastern
- Georgetown
- Felicity-Franklin
