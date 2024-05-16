The Clermont Northeastern Rockets boys team captured their first conference title since 2004. Photo provided.

<p>New Richmond senior Samantha Ringhand finished in first place in three individual events at the SBAAC league meet on May 8, 2024. She also helped guide the Lions 4x100m relay team to a first place finish. Photo provided.</p>

<p>Members of the Rockets relay team competing in the SBAAC league meet on May 8, 2024. Photo provided.</p>

<p>This marked the first ever conference title for Clermont Northeastern as members of the SBAAC National Division. Photo provided.</p>

The SBAAC league track meet took place from May 6-8 at Batavia High School. Here are the final team results from the meet:

American Division Boys

  1. Batavia
  2. Clinton-Massie
  3. Western Brown
  4. Wilmington
  5. New Richmond
  6. Goshen

National Division Boys

  1. Clermont Northeastern
  2. Williamsburg
  3. Georgetown
  4. Bethel-Tate
  5. East Clinton
  6. Blanchester

American Division Girls

  1. New Richmond
  2. Western Brown
  3. Batavia
  4. Clinton-Massie
  5. Wilmington
  6. Goshen

National Division Girls

  1. Bethel-Tate
  2. Williamsburg
  3. Blanchester
  4. East Clinton
  5. Clermont Northeastern
  6. Georgetown
  7. Felicity-Franklin

