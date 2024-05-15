Goshen School District’s Marr/Cook Elementary School’s preschool program earned five stars in Ohio’s Step Up to Quality rating system.

Criteria for five-star ratings include a robust curriculum, advanced degrees for teachers and program administrators, a commitment to a family engagement plan, and other requirements, explained Zachary Larson, Assistant Principal/Preschool Director of Marr/Cook.

