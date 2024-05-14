New Richmond senior Samantha Ringhand showed out in a big way at the SBAAC league track meet, placing first in the 100-meter dash, the long jump, and the pole vault. She also was a part of the Lions 4x100m relay team that placed in first. She is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional/collegiate track athlete?

A: I have had the incredible opportunity to meet both Katie Moon and Gabriela Leon. Both of these women are the sweetest and I was even able to get my spikes signed by them. Katie is an Olympic champion and two-time world champion and Gabi vaulted for Louisville and was the NCAA champion and has qualified for Team USA.

Q: Favorite food?

A: I really love fruit! Any kind!

Q: Advice for younger athletes who hope to have a successful high school career like you?

A: Don’t “should of” all over yourself. Meaning if you are really interested in getting better and being successful, put in the effort! Don’t do the bare minimum and then be disappointed when you don’t improve as you hoped to. Give it your full effort.

Q: How are you able to prepare to compete in multiple events in one meet?

A: I have to prepare myself mentally to be ready. I have to be ready to be in different places all at once without stressing out, it helps me to walk through what I am going to do before I do it so I am confident when everything starts happening.

Q: How have you been able to reach such an elite level in the pole vault?

A: Determination, lots of it! I have faced some mental blocks and challenges during my time pole vaulting and one of the things I am most proud of is not giving up when I am struggling and instead continuing to give it my all and trust the process.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: I would like to thank my coach Mark Weitzel for giving me what I need when I need it as an athlete and always believing in me. As well as Josh Dangel and Kristen Olberding for their support and coaching throughout the years.

Q: Best memory so far as a New Richmond student-athlete?

A: Breaking my own record and school record in pole vault this year at Franklin, jumping 12’1”. And also being a 4/4 league champion my senior year by winning pole vault, long jump (with a pr of 16’8”), 100m dash (with a pr of 12.95sec), and 4x1m relay (with a new school record of 51.90sec)

Q: What makes the New Richmond community so special in your eyes?

A: The New Richmond community is so special due to the tight-knit supportive community that it is. Everyone is supportive and wants you to be the best version of yourself you can be.

Q: When people in the New Richmond community look back on your senior class for track, how do you hope they remember you all?

A: I hope to be remembered as good, well-rounded, student-athletes who want everyone to do their best, while also succeeding themselves.

Q: Any future athletic or academic plans that you would like to share?

A: I am working towards the collegiate level. As of now I am committed to attending Brigham Young University studying political and environmental science.