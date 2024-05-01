Starting October 1, 2024, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), female veterans will have access to maternity care coordinators from the beginning of their pregnancy to 12-months post-partum – a significant expansion from the previous end-date of eight (8) weeks post-partum.

These maternity care coordinators help female veterans navigate health care inside and outside of the VA, connect female veterans with care after delivery; and ensure access to follow-up screenings.

All new mothers will have the support and resources they need from the VA, regardless of where they give birth.

The expansion of these specialized services, according to the VA, is a key step toward improving maternal outcomes for female veterans.

In addition to these maternity care coordinators, the VA provides female veterans with the full range of maternity care services throughout pregnancy, delivery, and post-partum, including primary care, exams, tests, ultrasounds, newborn care, and lactation support.

According to statistics, female veterans are the fastest growing cohort of veterans who use the VA medical services. Currently the VA provides health care to over 600,000 female veterans. Half of the female veterans are of child-bearing age.

Pregnancy in female veterans using VA health care has increased by more than eighty (80%) percent since 2014, from 6,950 pregnancies in 2014 to 12,524 in 2022.

The VA Secretary Denis McDonough stated, “This expansion of care coordination is a critical step toward improving outcomes for veteran mothers and their newborn children.”

Now, veteran mothers will know that they have one-on-one support throughout every step of their pregnancy, “ continued VA Secretary McDonough, “from the day it begins to one-year post-partum.”

“Evidence shows that new mothers often need support and care coordination long after eight (8) weeks post-partum, which is why VA is taking action to support veteran mothers for so much longer after they give birth,” explained the Under Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal.

“We will also screen pregnant and post-partum veterans for social determinants of health,” continued Dr. Elnahal, “mental health risk factors, relationship health and safety.”

The VA maternity care coordinators also screen for social health, physical, and mental health concerns; answer questions about billing; provide resources for childbirth education; and offer lactation consulting during pregnancy and after delivery.

“Extended follow-up care for post-partum veterans is a great step forward, given that a significant proportion of poor maternal outcomes happen later in the post-partum period,” said Acting Chief Officer for the VA Office of Women’s Health Sally Haskell.”

“Extending post-partum care coordination up to one year,” said Dr. Haskell, “allows maternity care coordinators the ability to double the amount of contact with their patients to help improve the physical and mental health of both parent and child.”

The VA comprehends and understands the importance of having a solid support system during and after pregnancy, so along with extended maternity care, the VA offers essential wraparound services. In addition to primary care, these services include access to mental health care, housing assistance and resources to address food insecurity.