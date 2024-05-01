New Richmond’s Freedom Fest 2024 will be held July 4-6 in the village. Photo proved.

The weekend-long Fourth of July celebration will be held July 4-6 in the village.

The New Richmond Veterans of Foreign Wars Fred Calaway Post 6770 is in charge of the event this year.

The local VFW is partnering with Renaissance New Richmond to host the event.

Sabrina Schnarrenberg, VFW Fred Calaway Post 6770 Commander-Elect, said the two organizations have been working together to fundraise for the event.

Recently, RNR received an anonymous $35,000 donation to help pay for event costs.

“Fireworks, security, bands, it’s all paid for,” Schnarrenberg shared.

The event’s title sponsor is Small Town Home Health Solutions.

“We were at a point on January 1 where we said if we hadn’t received a large donation, we were going to have to scale back the event to give vendors and the public ample warning. We received a message from Small Town Home Health Solutions that they were interested in being our title sponsor that put us back on track,” Schnarrenberg said. “We reached out again to the community in March when we had not hit our goal of paying for fireworks and security.”

That’s when the local VFW contacted RNR to help with fundraising.

