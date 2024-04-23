New Richmond junior Grant Harrison recently set a personal record of 16’5 in the pole vault. This makes him the top pole vaulter in Ohio, and a top 15 pole vaulter in the country! He is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional track athlete?

A: K.C Lightfoot.

Q: Favorite food?

A: Steak.

Q: Advice for younger track athletes?

A: If you work hard and you’re dedicated, anything is possible. Set your goals high.

Q: What’s the key to being good at pole vault in your eyes?

A: In my eyes, the biggest part of pole vault is having a short memory and being able to move on to the next jump. You will never get anywhere by thinking about the past.

Q: Best memory so far as a New Richmond student-athlete?

A: My favorite memory is Districts my sophomore year when I broke the league and District record with my whole team around the mat watching me.

Q: What have you done to improve throughout your track career?

A: My whole track career, the most important thing to me was my confidence. Trusting the process and trusting my coaches has mentally prepared me for every big meet, more than any physical training can do.

Q: What do you and your team need to do to continue to have success this season?

A: I would say that we just need to continue to focus on doing what we have been doing and not worry about the other teams who are also performing well. I think if we continue to train hard and trust our training, we can win our league.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: My parents, Angie and Robbie Harrison, and my coaches, Mark Weitzel, Josh Dangle, Tobi Lewin, and Nick Schmidt.

Q: What makes the New Richmond community so special in your eyes?

A: I think the fact that everyone on the team is so driven to get better and progress as much as they can makes our program very special.