Elena Ditchen drives to the net during an April 13, 2024, contest.

The Milford Eagles Girls Lacrosse Team hosted Walnut Hills in an ECC conference matchup on April 13. They came in with a 4-3 overall record, while Walnut came in at 4-4.

Milford’s Maddie Bunker opened the scoring less than a minute into the game, giving the junior attacker her 13th goal of the season. Lily Baldwin then answered back less than a minute later, tying things up at one apiece.

