The Milford Eagles Girls Lacrosse Team hosted Walnut Hills in an ECC conference matchup on April 13. They came in with a 4-3 overall record, while Walnut came in at 4-4.
Milford’s Maddie Bunker opened the scoring less than a minute into the game, giving the junior attacker her 13th goal of the season. Lily Baldwin then answered back less than a minute later, tying things up at one apiece.
