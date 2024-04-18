This past season’s leader in rebounds and blocks in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference has announced his future plans.

Milford’s Gavin Dalen will be attending West Chester University, joining a DII basketball program that has had six straight winning seasons. The school is located in West Chester Pennsylvania, and the Golden Rams compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

