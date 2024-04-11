McClanahan has gone 7-14 from the plate to start the season, while recording three RBIs and one homerun.

Kyleigh McClanahan has been a steady presence behind the plate for Goshen throughout her career, serving as an invaluable leader for the Warriors pitching staff. She is no slouch on the offensive side of things either, holding a career average of .394, to go along with 74 RBIs. Her consistency and talent have earned her a place at the next level, as the senior catcher recently committed to Adrian College.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.